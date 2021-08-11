Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Toromont Industries (TIH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Toromont Industries (TSE: TIH):

7/30/2021 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$110.00 to C$115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$115.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$106.00 to C$109.00.

7/30/2021 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$111.00 to C$115.00.

TSE TIH traded up C$0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$105.50. 96,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,181. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$106.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.72 billion and a PE ratio of 29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.06. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$71.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$110.94.

Get Toromont Industries Ltd alerts:

In other news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.30, for a total value of C$100,877.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 217,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,910,226.30. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,458 shares of company stock worth $263,619.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.