Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Toromont Industries (TIH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Toromont Industries (TSE: TIH):
- 7/30/2021 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/30/2021 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$110.00 to C$115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/30/2021 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$115.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/30/2021 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$106.00 to C$109.00.
- 7/30/2021 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$111.00 to C$115.00.
TSE TIH traded up C$0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$105.50. 96,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,181. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$106.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.72 billion and a PE ratio of 29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.06. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$71.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$110.94.
In other news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.30, for a total value of C$100,877.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 217,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,910,226.30. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,458 shares of company stock worth $263,619.
