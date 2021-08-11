Analyzing agilon health (NYSE:AGL) & Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get agilon health alerts:

This table compares agilon health and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets agilon health N/A N/A N/A Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 5.74% 9.47% 3.69%

1.1% of agilon health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares agilon health and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio agilon health $1.22 billion 10.86 -$60.05 million N/A N/A Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA $20.40 billion 1.15 $1.33 billion $2.64 15.19

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than agilon health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for agilon health and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score agilon health 0 0 9 0 3.00 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 1 11 6 0 2.28

agilon health currently has a consensus price target of $41.38, suggesting a potential upside of 22.19%. Given agilon health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe agilon health is more favorable than Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA.

Summary

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA beats agilon health on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure. The company also develops, manufactures, and distributes dialysis products, including polysulfone dialyzers, hemodialysis machines, peritoneal dialysis cyclers, peritoneal dialysis solutions, hemodialysis concentrates, solutions and granulates, bloodlines, renal pharmaceuticals, and systems for water treatment; and non-dialysis products, such as acute cardiopulmonary and apheresis products. In addition, it develops, acquires, and in-licenses renal pharmaceuticals; offers renal medications and supplies to patients at homes or to dialysis clinics; and provides vascular, cardiovascular, endovascular specialty, vascular care ambulatory surgery center, and physician nephrology and cardiology services. The company sells its products to dialysis clinics, hospitals, and specialized treatment clinics directly, as well as through local sales forces, independent distributors, dealers, and sales agents. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 4,092 outpatient dialysis clinics in approximately 150 countries. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.