Analyzing Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) and Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT)

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) and Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Asahi Kasei and Ecovyst’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asahi Kasei $19.87 billion 0.76 $749.82 million $1.45 14.93 Ecovyst $1.11 billion 1.64 -$278.77 million $1.00 13.26

Asahi Kasei has higher revenue and earnings than Ecovyst. Ecovyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Asahi Kasei, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Asahi Kasei and Ecovyst, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asahi Kasei 0 1 0 1 3.00 Ecovyst 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.4% of Ecovyst shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Ecovyst shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Asahi Kasei has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecovyst has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Asahi Kasei and Ecovyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asahi Kasei 5.02% 9.08% 4.55% Ecovyst -22.76% 9.21% 3.71%

Summary

Asahi Kasei beats Ecovyst on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates as a holding company which provides monitoring, planning, and strategic management to its subsidiaries and affiliates. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Materials, Homes, Health Care, and Others. The Materials segment includes caustic soda, chlorine, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, adipic acid, polyethylene, polystyrene, and other petrochemicals. The Homes segment includes “”Long Life Home”” products and also provides remodeling, real estate, and urban redevelopment. The Health Care segment includes pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents. The Others segment includes engineering, employment agency and temporary staffing services. The company was founded on May 21, 1931 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc. engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services. The Catalysts segment includes zeolites, anti-blocking agents, chemical catalysis, polyolefin supports, chrome catalysts for high-density polyethylene, and polyolefin catalysi. The Performance Chemicals segment supplies personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel-efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage products. The company was founded on August 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

