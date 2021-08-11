Analyzing Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) and Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) and Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.1% of Charles River Laboratories International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Inotiv shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Charles River Laboratories International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Inotiv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Charles River Laboratories International and Inotiv’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charles River Laboratories International $2.92 billion 7.02 $364.30 million $8.13 50.10 Inotiv $60.47 million 7.29 -$4.68 million ($0.35) -79.57

Charles River Laboratories International has higher revenue and earnings than Inotiv. Inotiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Charles River Laboratories International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Charles River Laboratories International has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inotiv has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Charles River Laboratories International and Inotiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charles River Laboratories International 12.10% 23.59% 8.66% Inotiv -5.52% -47.67% -5.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Charles River Laboratories International and Inotiv, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charles River Laboratories International 0 3 9 0 2.75 Inotiv 0 0 1 0 3.00

Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus price target of $364.33, suggesting a potential downside of 10.55%. Inotiv has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.26%. Given Inotiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inotiv is more favorable than Charles River Laboratories International.

Summary

Charles River Laboratories International beats Inotiv on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support. The Research Models & Services segment comprises of the production and sale of research models, and also offers services designed to support its client’s use of research models in screening non-clinical drug candidates. The Discovery & Safety Assessment segment offers discovery and safety assessment services, both regulated and non-regulated, in which it include both in vivo and in vitro studies, supporting laboratory services, and strategic preclinical consulting and program management to support product development. The Manufacturing Support segment provides endotoxin and microbial detection, avian vaccine and biologics testing solutions. The company was founded by Henry L. Foster in 1947 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc. provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment offers screening and pharmacological testing, nonclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing services. This segment provides analytical method development and validation; drug metabolism, bioanalysis, and pharmacokinetics testing to identify and measure drug and metabolite concentrations in complex biological matrices; in vivo sampling services for the continuous monitoring of chemical changes in life; stability testing to ensure the integrity of various solutions used in nonclinical and clinical studies, and post-study analyses; non-clinical toxicology and pathology services; and climate-controlled archiving services for its customers' data and samples. The Research Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets in vivo sampling systems and accessories, including disposables, training, and systems qualification; physiology monitoring tools; liquid chromatography and electrochemistry instruments platforms; analytical products comprising liquid chromatographic and electrochemical instruments with associated accessories; and in vivo sampling products consisting of Culex family of automated in vivo sampling and dosing instruments. The company operates in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It has an agreement with BioVaxys to conduct preclinical toxicity studies for its Covid-T Immunodiagnostic program. The company was formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Inotiv, Inc. in March 2021. Inotiv, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, Indiana.

