Analyzing Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) and Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI)

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) and Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Harbor Custom Development and Hovnanian Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbor Custom Development N/A N/A N/A Hovnanian Enterprises 21.77% -21.60% 4.97%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Harbor Custom Development and Hovnanian Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbor Custom Development 0 0 0 0 N/A Hovnanian Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Harbor Custom Development and Hovnanian Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harbor Custom Development $50.40 million 0.91 -$3.53 million N/A N/A Hovnanian Enterprises $2.34 billion 0.28 $50.93 million N/A N/A

Hovnanian Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Harbor Custom Development.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.8% of Harbor Custom Development shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.9% of Hovnanian Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 52.6% of Harbor Custom Development shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of Hovnanian Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hovnanian Enterprises beats Harbor Custom Development on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harbor Custom Development

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects. The company was formerly known as Harbor Custom Homes, Inc. and changed its name to Harbor Custom Development, Inc. in August 2019. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gig Harbor, Washington.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate. The Homebuilding Operation segment consists of the following geographical segments: Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Southeast, Southwest, and West. The Financial Services segment offers mortgage loans and title services to the customers of homebuilding operations. The company was founded by Kevork S. Hovnanian in 1959 and is headquartered in Matawan, NJ.

