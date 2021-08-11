AnaptysBio, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($1.32) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AnaptysBio in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.32) per share for the year.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

ANAB stock opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.83. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $636.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 0.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AnaptysBio by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after buying an additional 69,160 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 436,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 2,444.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 40,340 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 7,151,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 682.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 90,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 79,203 shares during the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

