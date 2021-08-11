Anglo American (NGLOY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS: NGLOY) recently:

8/4/2021 – Anglo American had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/3/2021 – Anglo American had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/2/2021 – Anglo American had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/26/2021 – Anglo American had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/23/2021 – Anglo American was given a new $20.09 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Anglo American had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/20/2021 – Anglo American was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Anglo American PLC is a mining company. Its portfolio includes iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, copper, nickel, platinum and diamonds. The company operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Anglo American PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

7/9/2021 – Anglo American had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/8/2021 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/5/2021 – Anglo American had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/2/2021 – Anglo American was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

6/22/2021 – Anglo American had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/22/2021 – Anglo American had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/15/2021 – Anglo American was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. Anglo American plc has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

