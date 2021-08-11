AnRKey X Hits Market Capitalization of $10.27 Million ($ANRX)

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 11th. One AnRKey X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges. AnRKey X has a total market capitalization of $10.27 million and approximately $854,021.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AnRKey X has traded up 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00047106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00148016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.43 or 0.00156391 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,181.92 or 0.99711343 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.99 or 0.00867937 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AnRKey X Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,214,166 coins. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.medium.com . The official website for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.io

AnRKey X Coin Trading

