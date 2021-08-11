ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,129 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at $134,446,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth $102,220,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 482.7% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 353,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,048,000 after purchasing an additional 292,862 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 988.5% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,614,000 after purchasing an additional 143,388 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,524,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $517,701,000 after purchasing an additional 132,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $363.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,151. The company has a fifty day moving average of $350.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.42, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.11.

In other news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total value of $253,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,625 shares of company stock valued at $556,200 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

