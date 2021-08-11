ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) & Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO) Financial Analysis

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) and Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ANSYS and Coro Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANSYS 0 5 4 0 2.44 Coro Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

ANSYS currently has a consensus target price of $344.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.32%. Given ANSYS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ANSYS is more favorable than Coro Global.

Volatility & Risk

ANSYS has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coro Global has a beta of 3.95, indicating that its stock price is 295% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ANSYS and Coro Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANSYS 25.40% 12.45% 8.88% Coro Global N/A -611.44% -380.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ANSYS and Coro Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANSYS $1.68 billion 18.85 $433.89 million $5.03 72.23 Coro Global N/A N/A -$5.52 million N/A N/A

ANSYS has higher revenue and earnings than Coro Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.5% of ANSYS shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of ANSYS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ANSYS beats Coro Global on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification. The company was founded by John A. Swanson in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

About Coro Global

Coro Global Inc. develops and commercializes financial technology products in the United States and the District of Columbia. It offers Coro, a mobile application that allows customers to send, receive, and exchange the United States dollars and gold; and Financial Crime Risk Management, an integrated anti-money laundering/know your customer onboarding and transaction monitoring solution that provides an integrated compliance solution for compliance departments. The company was formerly known as Hash Labs Inc. and changed its name to Coro Global Inc. in January 2020. Coro Global Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Miami, Florida.

