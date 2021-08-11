Anthem (ANTM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Anthem (NYSE: ANTM):

7/22/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $399.00 to $408.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $430.00 to $440.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $425.00 to $450.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $430.00 to $455.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $450.00 to $465.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $380.00 to $385.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/22/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $447.00 to $453.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Anthem had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.

7/9/2021 – Anthem is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $454.00 to $459.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $377.37 on Wednesday. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $385.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total transaction of $515,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Anthem by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,037,000 after purchasing an additional 956,173 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Anthem by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,842,000 after acquiring an additional 715,968 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $187,713,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,720,000 after acquiring an additional 392,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,883,000 after acquiring an additional 335,963 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

