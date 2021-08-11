AntiMatter (MATTER) Trading Up 36% This Week

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 11th. AntiMatter has a market capitalization of $8.43 million and approximately $631,026.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AntiMatter coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000645 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded up 36% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AntiMatter Profile

AntiMatter (CRYPTO:MATTER) is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,477,277 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

