Anyswap Trading Up 38.4% Over Last Week (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $55.04 million and $5.57 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Anyswap has traded up 38.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.95 or 0.00006448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

