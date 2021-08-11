Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $12.77 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $12.77 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $13.66. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02).

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APLS. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $59.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 9.25. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,285,000 after purchasing an additional 596,820 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,933,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,979,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after purchasing an additional 777,453 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,220,000 after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,923,000 after purchasing an additional 110,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 149,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $7,900,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,178 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,800. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.