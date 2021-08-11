Apellis Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 7,607 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,030% compared to the average daily volume of 243 put options.

Several research firms have weighed in on APLS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $59.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($1.02). Equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 149,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $7,900,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $30,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,871.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,178 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,800. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

