APi Group (NYSE:APG) Trading Down 6%

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)’s share price traded down 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.32 and last traded at $21.46. 4,927 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 934,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get APi Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). APi Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.28 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in APi Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in APi Group during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in APi Group by 105.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About APi Group (NYSE:APG)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.