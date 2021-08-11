AppCoins (APPC) Trading Up 51.5% Over Last 7 Days

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. In the last week, AppCoins has traded up 51.5% against the dollar. One AppCoins coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0936 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AppCoins has a total market cap of $22.91 million and approximately $664,156.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00057858 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00016040 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.21 or 0.00881069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00112273 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00043369 BTC.

AppCoins Coin Profile

AppCoins is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,850,683 coins and its circulating supply is 244,850,682 coins. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

