Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Chairman Purchases $72,200.00 in Stock

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:APLE traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.01. 1,349,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,362. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $16.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 719.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APLE. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

