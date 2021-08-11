Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Boosted by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,830 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.7% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Apple by 141.5% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 324.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 687,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,006,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 13.5% during the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL opened at $145.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

