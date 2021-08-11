Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Linden Rose Investment LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Linden Rose Investment LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.2% of Linden Rose Investment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Linden Rose Investment LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Park Capital Group bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.