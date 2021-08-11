Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,131,291 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,894 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $154,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Park Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.95. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price target on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

