Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,024 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 38,206 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 6.9% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after purchasing an additional 203,554 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $2,984,000. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $5,209,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.86. The company had a trading volume of 48,356,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,491,844. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

