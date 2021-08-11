Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is United Asset Strategies Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.3% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 target price on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $145.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

