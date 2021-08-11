Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,578 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Apple makes up 0.7% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price target on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple stock opened at $145.60 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

