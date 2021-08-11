Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,193 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.8% of Renasant Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $145.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.95. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.