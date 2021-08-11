Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Announces Earnings Results

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.17. 8,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,007. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.11. Applied Molecular Transport has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $78.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $8,664,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Elizabeth Bhatt sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $330,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 216,500 shares of company stock worth $9,309,795 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

