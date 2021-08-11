Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Insider Riccardo Perfetti Sells 15,000 Shares

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $260,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Riccardo Perfetti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, July 28th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $262,500.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 460 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $8,988.40.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 460 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $9,775.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 4,467 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $103,277.04.

On Monday, June 7th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 460 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $9,646.20.

On Friday, June 4th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 460 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $9,039.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 460 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $8,266.20.

NASDAQ APLT traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 93,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,575. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $33.34. The company has a market capitalization of $404.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.63.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. 53.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.