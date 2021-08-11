Applied UV (AUVI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Applied UV to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AUVI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,629. The company has a market cap of $74.66 million and a PE ratio of -13.63. Applied UV has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.93.

In other Applied UV news, President Max Munn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied UV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Applied UV Company Profile

Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

