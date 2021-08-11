APR Coin (APR) Reaches One Day Volume of $289.00

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 11th. APR Coin has a market cap of $26,345.77 and approximately $289.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APR Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, APR Coin has traded 39.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get APR Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000420 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000442 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.92 or 0.00158607 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000079 BTC.

APR Coin Profile

APR Coin (CRYPTO:APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,787,819 coins. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling APR Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.