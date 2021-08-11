Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTX traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.44. 388,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,733. The company has a market cap of $166.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.81. Aptinyx has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $6.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

