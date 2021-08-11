Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

Aramark has increased its dividend by 6.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Aramark alerts:

Shares of ARMK traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,782. Aramark has a one year low of $22.93 and a one year high of $43.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.