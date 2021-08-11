Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Designers

Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,127 shares during the quarter. Arbor Realty Trust comprises about 2.0% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Designers owned about 0.24% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $5,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 34.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 819,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,036,000 after acquiring an additional 211,434 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 267,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $11,901,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 15,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 38.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.43. 21,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a current ratio of 25.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.19. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.93.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 89.91%. The company had revenue of $58.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Arbor Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

