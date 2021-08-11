ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$8.67. ARC Resources shares last traded at C$8.56, with a volume of 2,768,383 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday, May 28th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 target price on ARC Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ARC Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.69.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.20 billion and a PE ratio of 35.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.42%.

ARC Resources Company Profile (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.