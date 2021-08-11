Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.28

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.28 and last traded at $41.19, with a volume of 69531 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.78.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $602,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,279,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,627,924. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,614,000 after purchasing an additional 129,716 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 738.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 126.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 43,030 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 246.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

