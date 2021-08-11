Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Up 6.7%

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)’s share price shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $68.85 and last traded at $68.85. 3,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 368,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.53.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCH. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.03 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.26) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Arch Resources by 265.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 61.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

