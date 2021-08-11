Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Holdings Boosted by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up 2.3% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 52,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 260.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.3% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 43,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.64. The stock had a trading volume of 23,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $43.21 and a 12 month high of $69.30. The company has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.09.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.