Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,223 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSPU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the first quarter valued at $2,472,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000.

Shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $9.96. 114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,364. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

