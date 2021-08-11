Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Gap Down to $50.58

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.58, but opened at $46.50. Arcturus Therapeutics shares last traded at $47.75, with a volume of 13,229 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCT shares. Barclays downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.15.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. Research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $400,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

