Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) and Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Critical Comparison

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) and Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.7% of Ardagh Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Stevanato Group and Ardagh Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stevanato Group 0 1 6 0 2.86 Ardagh Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

Stevanato Group currently has a consensus price target of $25.29, suggesting a potential upside of 20.24%. Ardagh Group has a consensus price target of $25.83, suggesting a potential downside of 2.29%. Given Stevanato Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Stevanato Group is more favorable than Ardagh Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stevanato Group and Ardagh Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stevanato Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ardagh Group $6.73 billion 0.07 $35.00 million N/A N/A

Ardagh Group has higher revenue and earnings than Stevanato Group.

Profitability

This table compares Stevanato Group and Ardagh Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stevanato Group N/A N/A N/A Ardagh Group -0.08% -120.19% 3.42%

Summary

Stevanato Group beats Ardagh Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its products include metal beverage cans and glass containers. The company also engages in glass engineering, business, which include design and supply of glass packaging machinery and spare parts; and the provision of technical assistance to third party users. The company was formerly known as Ardagh Finance Holdings S.A. and changed its name to Ardagh Group S.A. in February 2017. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Ardagh Group S.A. is a subsidiary of ARD Finance S.A.

