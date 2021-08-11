Arden Trust Co Buys 1,958 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 536.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,465,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977,794 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 100,495.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220,808 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,872,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,728 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,195,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.05. 114,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,190,012. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $245.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $46.97 and a one year high of $57.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.52.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,311. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

