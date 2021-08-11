Arden Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Arden Trust Co lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $661,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $31,680,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 108,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.01.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.74. The company had a trading volume of 43,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,779,927. The company has a market capitalization of $202.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $119.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

