Arden Trust Co Has $2.91 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.47.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.76. 128,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,469,719. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.01. The company has a market cap of $234.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

