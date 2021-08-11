Arden Trust Co Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV)

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,691 shares during the quarter. Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Arden Trust Co owned approximately 23.66% of Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 104,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SQLV traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.37. The stock had a trading volume of 174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.85. Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $39.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.111 dividend. This is an increase from Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

