Arden Trust Co Increases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Arden Trust Co lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 0.6% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,476,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,558 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bank of America by 5.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,800,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,429,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,323 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,352,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.95. The stock had a trading volume of 569,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,262,957. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.10. The company has a market cap of $353.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

