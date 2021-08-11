Arden Trust Co Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,897 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $568,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 364,734 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $80,391,000 after buying an additional 64,964 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 462 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Benchmark increased their price target on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.50.

NYSE:UNP traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.32. 34,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,890. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

