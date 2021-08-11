Arden Trust Co Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Arden Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,935 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.2% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $56,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $85.91. 100,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,843,549. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.07. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.