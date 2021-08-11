Arden Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Arden Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,760 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 0.8% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

Shares of HD stock traded up $5.86 on Wednesday, reaching $337.34. 79,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,071,920. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The company has a market capitalization of $358.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.