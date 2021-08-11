Arden Trust Co Sells 1,161 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Arden Trust Co cut its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity makes up approximately 0.8% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 620,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,161,000 after purchasing an additional 256,706 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,776,000 after acquiring an additional 35,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $589,336,000 after acquiring an additional 147,196 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 459.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 226,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,267,000 after acquiring an additional 186,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in TE Connectivity by 946.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 671,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,716,000 after purchasing an additional 607,468 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,040 shares of company stock worth $19,321,241 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $150.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,677. The stock has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.48. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $90.88 and a 52-week high of $150.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEL. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.46.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.