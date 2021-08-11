Arden Trust Co Sells 1,247 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 0.7% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

UPS traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,361. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.74. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.63 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

