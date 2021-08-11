Arden Trust Co Sells 16,378 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Arden Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,809 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 16,378 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 1.4% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Comcast by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,891,228,000 after buying an additional 3,887,251 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,927,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,417 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Comcast by 10.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,862,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,240,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,447,991,000 after purchasing an additional 690,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,203,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,067,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,827,311. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

